Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Wipro collaborates with US’ Nutanix for hybrid multicloud business unit

The partnership will focus on banking, healthcare, consumer and retail as sectors

Reported by: Business Desk
Wipro
Wipro | Image:Wipro
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cloud collaboration: IT behemoth Wipro has expanded its partnership with US-based  cloud software company Nutanix for a focused business unit for hybrid multi cloud innovation, the company announced on March 11.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will combine its FullStride Cloud with Nutanix’s Cloud Platform for bettering joint solution engineering, Wipro said in a statement.

The companies will collaborate on digital transformation in several sectors with a focus on banking, healthcare, and consumer and retail. The company also meted out plans for and having cross-trained professionals for these areas over the next two years.

The collaboration is aligned to Wipro’s broader strategy for driving growth through strategic partnership, and target multi-billion-dollar market opportunity across cloud infrastructure, IT applications, edge, and AI computing over a period of time.

Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President, and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, Wipro said “Wipro’s joint solutions, powered by Nutanix, will help clients across every major industry deliver new experiences and innovations to their end users. The dedicated business unit will play a pivotal role in harnessing the transformative capabilities of hybrid multi-cloud, while also actively contributing to the sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint in data centres.”

The new business unit will address needs for hybrid multi cloud, modernised application and database platforms, hybrid end-user computing, AI computing, and edge modernization solutions.

Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix said, “In the hybrid multi cloud era,

enterprises need a unified platform to securely and efficiently run their applications and data anywhere. We are partnering with Wipro to leverage our combined strengths and help large enterprises implement digital transformation strategies. Together, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent cloud capabilities, maximising the benefits of their technology investments. This includes faster time to market, a competitive edge, and improved efficiency and security.”

Nutanix’s AI initiatives for businesses will also align with Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem. The Bengaluru-based IT multinational announced $1 billion in investments over three years as part of ai360 initiative last year.

Shares for Wipro closed 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 514.40 as of March 11, 2024. 
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

