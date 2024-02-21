Advertisement

Wipro-Intel collaboration: Bengaluru-based multinational information technology giant Wipro Limited has announced an extensive collaboration with Intel Foundry to expedite the innovation of processor technology, particularly focussing on meeting the escalating demands of AI-driven applications.

The global AI chip market is anticipated to experience a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38 per cent from 2023 to 2032. In response to this burgeoning market, Wipro and Intel Foundry have joined forces to cater to the surging need for AI chip manufacturing. Leveraging Wipro's robust design services expertise and Intel Foundry's manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration aims to empower clients across various sectors, including automotive, industrial, and telecommunications, to harness the potential of Gen AI-driven designs and foundry services to foster continuous innovation.

Advertisement

Atul Kapur, Vice President and Business Head – HiTech, Wipro Limited, said, "This new collaboration with Intel Foundry marks a significant step towards becoming a part of the semiconductor industry. This creates opportunities for Wipro and supports chip supply and chip manufacturing." Kapur emphasised the collaborative effort's objective to expedite time-to-market for silicon devices while adhering to industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry.

Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the transformative potential of AI in design flows. "Wipro is ready to take client designs and run them on Intel18A technology immediately," Chauhan said. He added that the collaboration's focus is on addressing silicon shortage problems through a resilient semiconductor supply chain, ensuring geo-diverse availability of silicon devices.

Advertisement

Rahul Goyal, Vice President & General Manager, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to have Wipro join us and demonstrate their readiness for our platforms at Intel Foundry Direct Connect.”

The collaboration between Wipro and Intel Foundry is further bolstered by Wipro's substantial investment of $1 billion in the ai360 ecosystem, aimed at driving growth and innovation in AI-driven chip manufacturing. The partnership's strategic synergy is expected to streamline the adoption process for clients, enhance time-to-market, and deliver significant benefits in design verification and physical design.