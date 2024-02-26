English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Wipro, Nokia roll out joint 5G private wireless solution

By using this integrated offering, enterprises will gain access to a secure 5G private wireless network that seamlessly integrates with their operational infra.

Anirudh Trivedi
5G
5G | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Private 5G wireless solution: Wipro Limited has joined forces with Nokia to introduce a private wireless solution to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. This partnership aims to empower enterprises across various industries to improve their operational efficiencies. The joint solution, announced on February 26, 2024, combines Wipro's 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms with Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions. 

By using this integrated offering, enterprises will gain access to a secure 5G private wireless network that seamlessly integrates with their operational infrastructure.

One of the key benefits of this joint solution is its ability to provide enterprises with greater reliability, mobility, and connectivity speed, enabling real-time access to business insights and the processing of high volumes of data with low latency. 

Initially targeted at customers in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment, the solution aims to address the growing demand for secure and reliable wireless connectivity in enterprise environments. Wipro will play a crucial role in developing the architecture and design of the solution, as well as implementing and managing the end-to-end network to ensure that business goals are met.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, “We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitise at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia said, “We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation.”

“The combined Wipro 5G Def-i, OTNxt and Industry DOT platforms will bond IT, OT and Nokia private network connectivity offering an end-to-end secure business operation solution to our customers,” said Lourdes Charles, Vice President, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Engineering Edge.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

