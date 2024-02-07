Advertisement

More punch-ins: The demand for office spaces has gone up as IT companies are seeing more than half of their employees coming back to offices.

In the recently-concluded quarter results for Q3FY24, IT companies registered lower headcount but still a loss of 11,000 employees for IT majors TCS and Infosys.

While the employee headcount at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell by 5,680, it was a tumble of 6,101 employees for Infosys.

But TCS has committed to hiring from campuses, while IT companies are rapidly calling employees back to offices in their home location and other branch offices.

Wipro told Republic Business more than half of the workforce is turning up three days in office since the November 2023 mandate to work from office.

L&T Technology Services CHRO Lakshmanan M told Republic Business that leaders in the company are attending office regularly over the last year.

Employees of the company with a WFX or work-from-anywhere facility, and is seeing near-normal attendance for its over 23,000 employees.

Even as employees worked remotely, hiring was rampant for IT firms in 2021 on the back of the digital and cloud transformation surge.

As IT firms call back employees, new office spaces have been opened in the past year with Infosys adding office facilities in its home location Bengaluru, Vishakhapatnam and Nagpur as well as in Bulgaria abroad, as per reports.

While Wipro, HCLTech and LTIMindtree have expanded offshore centres over the past year, midcaps companies Persistent Systems, Birlasoft and Happiest Minds have seen the opening of offices in cities like Kolkata, Coimbatore, Madurai and Pune. The recent influx is also seeing a rise in hotdesking.