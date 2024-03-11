×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Women comprise of 36% IT sector jobs in 2024: Report

This is followed by recruitment and staffing companies at 24%, according to a foundit study

Reported by: Business Desk
Women in the workplace
Women in the workplace | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Female hiring trends: About 36 per cent of the workforce in the software sector is comprised of women, as per a recent study by job platform foundit.

In its data related to female participation in white-collar economy roles, the company also revealed a 56 per cent jump in roles for women candidates in February 2024 as against the same period last year.

Advertisement

Industries

Women are also in high numbers as part of roles in recruitment, staffing or RPO sectors at 24 per cent, followed by 23 per cent of female workforce presence in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segments.

Advertisement

The recruitment, staffing and RPO sector has seen a sharp rise in female hiring over the past two years, going up from 5 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent in 2023, before being at the present 24 per cent for the current year.

Engineering and production,  known for being less welcoming to women traditionally due to a demanding work culture, has also seen a sharp jump in recruitment from 1 per cent in 2022 and 2023 to 6 per cent in 2024.

Advertisement

Positive hiring sentiment towards women workers is also visible in the IT industry at 25 per cent, followed by human resources at 18 per cent, sales and business development at 12 per cent and marketing and communication roles at 10 per cent.

A decline in customer service and call centre or BPO jobs from 25 per cent last year to 15 per cent in 2024, is attributed to companies in this sector re-evaluating their operational strategies.   

Advertisement

Cities

Delhi leads the pack of cities in terms of female participation in the workforce at 21 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 17 per cent. 

Advertisement

The Karnataka capital, however, saw a sharp dip in female workforce presence in 2023 at 10 per cent, after having 21 per cent of its workforce as women in 2022.

Mumbai has seen a steady number in terms of female hiring, going from 7 per cent in 2022 to remaining at 15 per cent in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement

Rise in female leaders

About 9 per cent of job postings in leadership roles in 2024 are specifically targeted for female members of the workforce, as per the study. 

Advertisement

The share of women returnees has also gone up from 6 per cent in February 2023 to 7 per cent in the same period this year.

Most of the roles in leadership roles are welcoming to women who are returning to work, as per the study.

Advertisement

Freelancing is emerging as a viable option for female workers, with 8 per cent of women going for such roles in February 2024 in contrast to 4 per cent in the same period last year. 

The reasons for this are attributed to more work-life balance.

Advertisement

Foundit was earlier known as Monster (APAC and ME), and has 9 crore registered users across 18 countries.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Wildfire Breaks Out at Katraj Ghat Due to Cigarettes

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Naga Chaitanya Celebrates PA's Birthday On Thandel Sets With Sai Pallavi

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Unauthorised Drilling of Borewells Not Allowed in B'luru From This Date

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Won't Leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on Contesting From Jabalpur

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  5. Tarigami Takes Lead: Aims To Mend Internal Discord Within PAGD

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo