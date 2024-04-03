×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 22:01 IST

World Cloud Security Day: Changing the cloud safety outlook amid a multi-cloud strategy

Celebrated on April 3 each year, the day underlines the growing need for personal and enterprise data saved on cloud networks and the advent of emerging tech

Reported by: Business Desk
Cloud Security
Cloud Security | Image:Flickr
  • 3 min read
In a modern digital landscape with the advent of emerging technologies, cloud security for individuals and organisations is paramount.

As vast amounts of information are saved on public networks and cloud, and enterprise data being threatened by cybersecurity attacks, 51 per cent of companies in 2023 focused on preventing cloud misconfigurations and training on cloud security, as per Statista.

Data being the new oil and being used in an unauthorised manner by miscreants, World Cloud Security Day celebrated on April 3 serves as a reminder for IT leaders and enterprises to protect data amid emerging technologies.

Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud said cloud is essential for companies seeking to enhance their competitiveness by fostering growth and innovation.

“Many organisations have begun adopting a multicloud approach without implementing the necessary architecture and solutions to ensure seamless interoperability between different clouds, all while safeguarding the security of their data,” he pointed.

For ensuring data protection in a multi-cloud environment, Debecker said careful planning and implementation of security measures is important to protect data as it is moved from one environment to another. 

“It is important to work with vendors and security experts to design and deploy a comprehensive data protection strategy that meets the specific needs of each organisation,” he said. 

As many as 45 per cent of global organisations will be impacted in some way by a supply chain attack, according to analyst firm Gartner.

The need for organisations to prioritise cloud security has reached a critical juncture with cyber threats growing in sophistication and frequency, IT services company Fulcrum Digital’s VP and Chief Information Security Officer Vaibhav Tare noted.


In an era where cyber resilience is paramount, investing in robust cloud security measures isn't just prudent – it's essential for safeguarding business continuity and reputation,” he added.

The total cloud storage is expected to reach 200 zettabytes by 2025, according to a report by Arcserve.

“Data serves as the lifeblood of our modern society in today's increasingly digitised business landscape, from individual communications to large-scale business operations,” security software and hardware company Sophos’ Director for Software Development and Network Security Geetha Ramanna said.

Measures for protecting data

Debecker said data must be encrypted both in transit and at "rest" to protect it from unauthorised access. 

This includes encrypting data as it flows between different service providers and within each Cloud environment, he added.

Multi-factor authentication and role-based access control can ensure data access to only authorised users, Debecker noted.

Additionally, he said data should be backed up regularly and stored in a secure environment in case of a cyberattack, and security monitoring and analysis tools should be deployed to track and combat security threats.

Authentication methods and encryption technologies are essential safeguards for shielding sensitive information from malicious actors, Ramanna said.

“Moreover, compliance with data protection regulations isn't merely a legal obligation—it's a fundamental responsibility to safeguard individual and organisational privacy rights and maintain trust in the digital realm,” she noted.

Ramanna emphasised on the importance of continuous education and training in data security.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 22:01 IST

