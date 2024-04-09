×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Yoga Guru Ramdev, Balkrishna extend unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Ramdev and Balkrishna expressed regret for the misleading advertisements and assured the court that such lapses would not recur.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ramdev
Baba Ramdev | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A day ahead of hearing in the Supreme Court regarding a case involving misleading advertisements, yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have submitted an unconditional apology to the top court.

In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, Ramdev and Balkrishna expressed regret for the misleading advertisements and assured the court that such lapses would not recur. They pledged to abide by the court's orders and refrain from holding press conferences or making public statements that could be construed as misleading. Additionally, they promised not to issue similar advertisements in the future.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Wednesday, with both Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna required to appear in court. Last week, Balkrishna had already submitted an affidavit tendering an apology to the apex court. However, the personal appearance of both individuals in court last week was met with criticism from the bench, which labelled it as "absolute defiance" of the court's authority.

The case before the Supreme Court originated from a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurveda, alleging a negative campaign led by Ramdev and Balkrishna against allopathic medicines. The court expressed displeasure at the manner in which the affidavit was submitted last week by Patanjali, stressing the importance of solemn undertakings being fulfilled.

Advertisement

The developments in the Supreme Court highlight the significance of adhering to court orders and respecting the judiciary's authority. Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna's unconditional apology signifies a step towards rectifying the situation and addressing concerns raised by the court and the Indian Medical Association. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

a minute ago
Mohammed Shami and Virender Sehwag

Sehwag on Chahal

a minute ago
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu delighted to return

6 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

6 minutes ago
Sehwag destroys Faf du Plessis

Sehwag destroys Faf

10 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control.

IAEA on Drone Attack

11 minutes ago
Arijit Singh and Badshah

Badshah-Arijit's Video

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

13 minutes ago
wanindu hasaranga AP

SRH sign SL international

16 minutes ago
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting

Petrol Pump

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
India's Beloved Meme Page Makes Bold Move

India's Beloved Meme Page

22 minutes ago
Synchron

Synchron trials at scale

33 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev extends apology

34 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

35 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Slams Fake Account

38 minutes ago
Dev Patel

Dev On Being Indian

39 minutes ago
Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead of 'Border March'

Border March

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News6 hours ago

  2. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News7 hours ago

  4. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo