A day ahead of hearing in the Supreme Court regarding a case involving misleading advertisements, yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have submitted an unconditional apology to the top court.

In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, Ramdev and Balkrishna expressed regret for the misleading advertisements and assured the court that such lapses would not recur. They pledged to abide by the court's orders and refrain from holding press conferences or making public statements that could be construed as misleading. Additionally, they promised not to issue similar advertisements in the future.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Wednesday, with both Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna required to appear in court. Last week, Balkrishna had already submitted an affidavit tendering an apology to the apex court. However, the personal appearance of both individuals in court last week was met with criticism from the bench, which labelled it as "absolute defiance" of the court's authority.

The case before the Supreme Court originated from a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurveda, alleging a negative campaign led by Ramdev and Balkrishna against allopathic medicines. The court expressed displeasure at the manner in which the affidavit was submitted last week by Patanjali, stressing the importance of solemn undertakings being fulfilled.

The developments in the Supreme Court highlight the significance of adhering to court orders and respecting the judiciary's authority. Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna's unconditional apology signifies a step towards rectifying the situation and addressing concerns raised by the court and the Indian Medical Association.

