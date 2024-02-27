Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Young Indians aspiring for good things in life: Piyush Goyal

Goyal believes that holistic development by the government is allowing the creation of a conducive ecosystem for youth to grow rapidly in all fields.

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal | Image:FICCI
Piyush Goyal on Young India: Terming the government’s welfare scheme as a ‘great enabler’ for young India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the needs of a large section of less privileged parts of society are being met through various initiatives be it food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, water, infrastructure and digital connectivity. 

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & Industry', organised by FICCI, said, “Our average age is 28.5 years and we are expected to remain a young country for the next 30 years, this young India is aspiring for the good things of life. Everyone is connected through the internet as the 900 million watching what is happening across the world. This aspiration for greater things in life is going to be a huge enabler for the demand and inspire the youth to contribute to India's growth story.” 

Goyal believes that holistic development by the government is allowing the creation of a conducive ecosystem for youth to grow rapidly in all fields. “It is a multi-dimensional growth story,” said Goyal.

“We all acknowledge the big multiplier impact that infra-development has on the economy. This is an addition to the private sector and state government investing in the infrastructure. Every day we see companies revising their trade demand in the country and it's only going to increase,” said Goyal. 

Goyal also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address of IndaiTex in which he asked the industry to look outwards. Goyal said that India is a huge market to serve, and we have demand for everything which is being produced in the country. Goyal highlighted that a focus on exports is required in the country as it helps to increase the competitiveness of our products and increase the quality that we are offering to the world.

“India offers one of the best destinations for investment as well as a sourcing hub for the leads of the world and to encourage manufacturing, young aspirational India is a big demand aggregator and booster,” the Minister of Commerce and Industry said.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

