Nithin Kamath suffers mild stroke: Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, disclosed that he experienced a 'mild stroke' approximately six weeks ago. In a tweet shared on social media platform X on Monday, Kamath candidly discussed the possible factors contributing to his health setback, including the recent passing of his father, inadequate sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and excessive exercise.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons,” Nithin wrote.

Accompanied by images depicting Kamath both in a hospital bed and working out on a treadmill, he shared an update on his recovery progress. Despite facing challenges such as facial drooping and difficulties with reading and writing initially, Kamath expressed optimism about his recuperation, stating that he now experiences only slight drooping and has regained some cognitive abilities.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery.”

Kamath also acknowledged the need to recalibrate his approach to work and exercise to prevent similar health issues in the future.

“I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” added Kamath.

Social media users, including prominent figures like Ashneer Grover and Deepak Shenoy, Shankar Sharma, Akshat Shrivastava, and Samir Arora, extended well wishes to Kamath.