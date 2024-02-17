Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 13th, 2022 at 20:11 IST

Infosys' net profit up 12% year-on-year at Rs 5,686 crore for March quarter

India's 2nd-largest software services company, Infosys, on April 13, posted a 12% YOY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 cr for the March quarter.

Press Trust Of India
Infosys
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's second-largest software services company Infosys on Wednesday posted 12% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 crore for March quarter 2021-22.

The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,076 crore in the corresponding period the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys' revenue grew 22.7% to Rs 32,276 crore in the quarter from Rs 26,311 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The IT services giant has pegged revenue growth outlook at 13-15% for 2022-23. In the last fiscal year, Infosys' net profit was up 14.3% to Rs 22,110 crore, while revenue was higher 21% to Rs 1,21,641 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

"We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients' confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said in a statement.

For 2021-22, Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share.

"With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimization programs and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said. 

Published April 13th, 2022 at 20:11 IST

