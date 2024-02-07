Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: In the anticipation of the upcoming budget announcement, prominent economic experts and industry leaders are expressing optimism for a transformative fiscal plan that could propel India toward ambitious economic milestones. Envisioning a clear trajectory, experts anticipate a budget that paves the way for India to reach $5 trillion economy by 2027, escalating to $7 trillion by 2030, and $10 trillion by 2035.

Brahmananda Mishra, President of UCCI emphasised the importance of focusing on the youth. He suggests that the government should prioritise the expansion of infrastructure and support the MSME sector, recognising it as a vital component of India's economic fabric.



Ashok Sehgal, Co-Chair of CII MSME, underscores the need for concrete steps to expedite payment cycles, particularly for MSMEs that often face delays. Addressing payment challenges in projects involving intermediaries and large corporations, Sehgal believes, will alleviate concerns and contribute to the sector's sustained growth, especially given the ongoing government investments in MSMEs.



Ashish Wakankar commends the government's adept management of the economy amid global adversities, highlighting the successful transition from facing challenges to becoming a robust economic force. He applauds the government's investment-led growth and fiscal discipline driving the country's infrastructural development, surpassing expectations.



CA Sumit Mehta anticipates the budget as a signal for accelerated reforms. Despite pandemic challenges, Mehta notes a significant infrastructural announcement with increased expenditure. He highlights the government's balanced approach between fiscal conservatism and progressive welfare, pointing out its success in poverty reduction and providing free food to over 800 million people for more than three years.



Senior Economist Vijay Sardana emphasises India's potential in capturing a significant portion of China's textile and garment exports, potentially generating 50-100 million high-paying jobs. Former Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian suggests additional measures, anticipating a focus on women-centric initiatives and emphasising the importance of a capex push for economic growth.



Piruz Khambata of Rasna brings a global perspective, urging a reevaluation of income tax for those earning abroad, aligning with the need for a "Global India" approach.



In the lead-up to the interim budget announcement, these conversations with economic experts underscored the expectations and proposals that could shape the economic trajectory.