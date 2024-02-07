Advertisement

PwC CEO survey: India Inc’s bullishness on India’s growth story is not hidden anymore, a recent 27th Annual Global CEO Survey by PwC showed on Tuesday that around 86 per cent of CEOs believe that the Indian economy would improve, against 44 per cent of global CEOs who believed this about their respective territories. According to the report, almost 9 out of 10 Indian CEOs believe that the Indian economy will improve. Similarly, 7 out of 10 Indian CEOs are very confident about their company’s prospects for revenue growth over the next three years.

Company growth

It's not only the economic growth CEOs are upbeat about. The survey highlighted that CEOs are more upbeat about their company’s growth than they were last year. “India leaders’ optimism about their own territory’s economic growth has seen a nearly 30 per cent increase compared to 2023, with a staggering 86 per cent agreeing that the Indian economy would improve,” the report stated on Tuesday.

Indian leaders are convinced that their companies are on the right track. When asked how confident they were about their company’s growth over the next 12 months, 62 per cent of India CEOs said they were ‘extremely or very confident’, as against 37 per cent of global CEOs. About 70 per cent of India CEOs – as against 49 per cent of global CEOs – said they were confident of their company’s prospects for revenue growth over the next three years.

The top CEOs of India delve deeper and highlight that the top three reinvention actions to create, deliver, and capture value are adopting new technologies, developing novel products/services forming new strategic partnerships.

Needed labour reforms

Most Indian CEOs are bullish on India’s growth story but at the same time, a sizeable section is concerned about the need to embrace change to keep pace with future trends.

The report mentioned that 59 per cent of India CEOs – as against 53 per cent of global CEOs – believe that their companies would remain economically viable for more than 10 years if they continued on their current trajectory. On the other hand, 38 per cent said their companies would remain economically viable for less than 10 years in this scenario.

Changing customer preferences

The report mentioned that changing customer preferences is the key driver of the transformative agenda. According to the survey, for India CEOs, the customer is central and 61 per cent said customer preferences had led to changes in how their companies created, delivered, and captured value in the last five years.

