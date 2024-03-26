Advertisement

888 Holdings rebranding: UK-based prominent gambling platform 888 Holdings, announced on Tuesday its intention to rebrand as evoke plc, signaling a strategic shift under the leadership of its new CEO. This decision comes nearly two years after the British bookmaker acquired William Hill's non-US assets in a significant move within the industry.

The company revealed a remarkable 41 per cent surge in annual adjusted core profit, amounting to £308.3 million ($389.94 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31. This impressive growth can be attributed to the fruitful outcomes stemming from its £2 billion acquisition of William Hill from Caesars Entertainment in 2022.

The proposed name change aligns with CEO Per Widerström's vision to streamline operations and emphasise core markets. Widerström, who assumed the role of CEO in October, outlined a strategy that prioritises automation, artificial intelligence, and cost-saving measures by eliminating redundancies within the organisation.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our business," stated Widerström, highlighting the transformative journey ahead for the company.

888 Holdings, known for its diverse portfolio encompassing online casino, poker, and sports betting under the 888 brand umbrella, alongside Green, anticipates first-quarter revenue in the range of £420 million to £430 million.

In contrast, Flutter, a major player in the industry and the world's largest online betting company, projected a 30 per cent increase in core profit for the year. This optimistic outlook is fueled by the exponential growth of its US brand Fanduel, which has experienced a four-fold rise in recent times.

However, 888 recently terminated its partnership with Sports Illustrated and announced plans to divest or discontinue its direct-to-consumer US operations due to intense competition and thin profit margins.

The proposed name change to evoke plc is contingent upon shareholder approval at the upcoming 2024 annual general meeting.

(With Reuters inputs.)

