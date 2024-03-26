×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

888 Holdings plans rebranding to Evoke plc as new CEO unveils strategic overhaul

The company revealed a remarkable 41% surge in annual adjusted core profit, amounting to £308.3 million for the fiscal year ending December 31.

Reported by: Business Desk
888 Holdings rebranding
888 Holdings rebranding | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

888 Holdings rebranding: UK-based prominent gambling platform 888 Holdings, announced on Tuesday its intention to rebrand as evoke plc, signaling a strategic shift under the leadership of its new CEO. This decision comes nearly two years after the British bookmaker acquired William Hill's non-US assets in a significant move within the industry.

The company revealed a remarkable 41 per cent surge in annual adjusted core profit, amounting to £308.3 million ($389.94 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31. This impressive growth can be attributed to the fruitful outcomes stemming from its £2 billion acquisition of William Hill from Caesars Entertainment in 2022.

Advertisement

The proposed name change aligns with CEO Per Widerström's vision to streamline operations and emphasise core markets. Widerström, who assumed the role of CEO in October, outlined a strategy that prioritises automation, artificial intelligence, and cost-saving measures by eliminating redundancies within the organisation.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our business," stated Widerström, highlighting the transformative journey ahead for the company.

Advertisement

888 Holdings, known for its diverse portfolio encompassing online casino, poker, and sports betting under the 888 brand umbrella, alongside Green, anticipates first-quarter revenue in the range of £420 million to £430 million.

In contrast, Flutter, a major player in the industry and the world's largest online betting company, projected a 30 per cent increase in core profit for the year. This optimistic outlook is fueled by the exponential growth of its US brand Fanduel, which has experienced a four-fold rise in recent times.

Advertisement

However, 888 recently terminated its partnership with Sports Illustrated and announced plans to divest or discontinue its direct-to-consumer US operations due to intense competition and thin profit margins.

The proposed name change to evoke plc is contingent upon shareholder approval at the upcoming 2024 annual general meeting.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

3 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

6 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

7 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

14 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

15 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

15 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

16 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

16 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

18 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

20 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

21 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

22 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

25 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

28 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

32 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

34 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

38 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo