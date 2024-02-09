Advertisement

Israel has received over 20 made-in-Hyderabad Hermes 900 drones from the JV between first private drone manufacturing facility.

The UAV, manufactured at the 50,000 facility in Hyderabad, is part of an Adani Group joint venture with the Israeli Elbit Advanced Systems.

Currently in use in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the UAVs were delivered along with carbon composite aerostructures, as per reports.

The drones are enabled with high-performance sensors, and are capable of detecting ground or maritime targets across a wide spectral range. They can also execute ground target attacks.

With this, Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, the JV between Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, is now the first entity to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel.



India had procured the Israeli drone, Hermes 900, to bolster its surveillance capabilities along the northern borders.

Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Complex (UAV) was inaugurated in December 2018 in Hyderabad by Telangana's Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – IT & Industries, Telangana, Director Adani Enterprise Limited Pranav Adani, CEO Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani, and Bezhalel Machlis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor.