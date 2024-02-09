Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems manufactures Indian drones to Israel

The joint venture between Adani Defence and Israel's Elbit Systems is based in Hyderabad, and is the first to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel

Business Desk
Military drones
Military drones | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel has received over 20 made-in-Hyderabad Hermes 900 drones from the JV between  first private drone manufacturing facility.

The UAV, manufactured at the 50,000 facility in Hyderabad, is part of an Adani Group joint venture with the Israeli Elbit Advanced Systems. 

Advertisement

Currently in use in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the UAVs were delivered along with carbon composite aerostructures, as per reports.

The drones are enabled with high-performance sensors, and are capable of detecting ground or maritime targets across a wide spectral range. They can also execute ground target attacks.

Advertisement

With this, Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, the JV between Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, is now the first entity to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel. 

India had procured the Israeli drone, Hermes 900, to bolster its surveillance capabilities along the northern borders.

 Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Complex (UAV) was inaugurated in December 2018 in Hyderabad by Telangana's Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – IT & Industries, Telangana, Director Adani Enterprise Limited Pranav Adani, CEO Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani, and Bezhalel Machlis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elbit Systems.

Advertisement

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

12 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

18 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

19 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

22 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

28 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

4 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile13 minutes ago

  2. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement