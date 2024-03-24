Advertisement

Ageas-Direct Line deal: Belgian insurer Ageas announced on Friday that it would not pursue any further offers for Direct Line after the British home and motor insurer rejected two previous proposals.

Direct Line turned down a revised £3.17 billion ($4 billion) takeover bid from Ageas last week, stating that it "significantly undervalued" the company.

Ageas stated that it had not found any additional information, based on publicly available data, to justify significant adjustments to the terms of its potential offer, leading to its decision to withdraw from the bidding process altogether.

Under British takeover rules, Ageas was required to make a firm offer for Direct Line by March 27 or walk away.

Direct Line, known for brands such as Churchill, Darwin, and Privilege, as well as Green Flag rescue policies, expressed confidence in the company's standalone prospects under new CEO Adam Winslow's leadership.

The insurer reported an operating loss for 2023 due to high motor claims inflation but reinstated its dividend.

It also announced a comprehensive strategy review, with analysts suggesting that the results provided a platform for recovery.

Analysts at KBW commended Ageas for its discipline in choosing not to make a third offer following the latest announcement.

(With Reuters Inputs)