×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Ageas abandons pursuit of UK insurer Direct Line

Direct Line turned down a revised £3.17 billion ($4 billion) takeover bid from Ageas last week, stating that it "significantly undervalued" the company.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ageas
Ageas | Image:Ageas
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ageas-Direct Line deal: Belgian insurer Ageas announced on Friday that it would not pursue any further offers for Direct Line after the British home and motor insurer rejected two previous proposals.

Direct Line turned down a revised £3.17 billion ($4 billion) takeover bid from Ageas last week, stating that it "significantly undervalued" the company.

Advertisement

Ageas stated that it had not found any additional information, based on publicly available data, to justify significant adjustments to the terms of its potential offer, leading to its decision to withdraw from the bidding process altogether.

Under British takeover rules, Ageas was required to make a firm offer for Direct Line by March 27 or walk away.

Advertisement

Direct Line, known for brands such as Churchill, Darwin, and Privilege, as well as Green Flag rescue policies, expressed confidence in the company's standalone prospects under new CEO Adam Winslow's leadership.

The insurer reported an operating loss for 2023 due to high motor claims inflation but reinstated its dividend. 

Advertisement

It also announced a comprehensive strategy review, with analysts suggesting that the results provided a platform for recovery.

Analysts at KBW commended Ageas for its discipline in choosing not to make a third offer following the latest announcement.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

7 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

8 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

20 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

28 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

29 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

30 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

35 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

38 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

38 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo