Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Airbnb expects strong Q1 revenue above analyst expectations on robust international travel

The domestic travel demand in North America is expected to stabilise.

Business Desk
Airbnb
Airbnb | Image:Usplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Airbnb expects strong Q1: Airbnb, the short-term rental company, projected first-quarter revenue surpassing Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, buoyed by robust cross-border travel and extended-duration bookings.

The company anticipates continued strong demand for international travel throughout the year, particularly in Asian and Latin American countries, as global air connectivity expands. 

Meanwhile, domestic travel demand in North America is expected to stabilise.

Revenue for the first quarter is forecasted to range between $2.03 billion and $2.07 billion, exceeding the average estimate of $2.03 billion from LSEG analysts.

David Stephenson, Airbnb's CFO, stressed the importance of investing in expansion countries where the company is under-penetrated, foreseeing sustained growth throughout the year.

Although Airbnb witnessed a 5 per cent decline in shares during extended trading, following a previous 9 per cent surge post-earnings beat, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share stood at 76 cents, surpassing estimates of 62 cents.

During the quarter ended December 31, travellers booked 98.8 million nights and experiences, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year. 

The Asia Pacific and Latin America regions experienced the strongest growth, with China reporting nearly a 90 per cent year-over-year increase in nights booked.

Average daily rates rose by 3 per cent, while bookings for longer-duration trips surged by 20 per cent. Revenue reached $2.20 billion, surpassing earlier forecasts.

However, Airbnb reported a quarterly net loss of $349 million, primarily due to outstanding income tax obligations in Italy. 

In December, the company announced a $621 million payment to the Italian Revenue Agency for tax years spanning 2017 to 2021. 

Airbnb cautioned that future payments for 2022 and 2023 could also be significant.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

