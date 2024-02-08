Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Airbus achieves record orders in 2023, surpasses Boeing in deliveries

Amid a rush by airlines to modernise their fleets, Airbus revealed it had secured 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after accounting for cancellations.

Business Desk
Airbus A320neo
Airbus A320neo | Image:Airbus
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Airbus record orders: Airbus announced its highest-ever annual jet orders and confirmed an 11 per cent increase in deliveries for 2023, securing its position as the top manufacturer against Boeing for the fifth consecutive year.

Image Credits: Pexels

Amid a rush by airlines to modernise their fleets, Airbus revealed it had secured 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after accounting for cancellations. 

Confirming earlier reports, the company disclosed it delivered 735 aeroplanes, maintaining an order backlog of 8,598.
CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted the manufacturer's improved flexibility and capability in its industrial system after a slow start to the year due to tight supply chains. 

Faury expressed confidence in Airbus meeting its target of assembling 75 A320neo family jets per month by 2026.

Despite surpassing pre-pandemic order levels due to strong travel demand, Faury noted that Airbus might not reach its 2019 delivery record of around 870 planes this year, citing ongoing challenges in the supply chain. The company will announce its 2024 targets in February.

Acknowledging the improved state of the supply chain, Faury stated, “It's getting better, but we are also flying higher as we continue to ramp up in 2024.”

Christian Scherer, CEO of the core commercial aircraft business, stressed the faster-than-expected recovery of the aviation industry, particularly in large widebody aircraft. He reiterated that Airbus is sold out for single-aisle jets until the end of the decade and for widebodies until 2028.

Scherer also confirmed that the A321XLR, Airbus's latest and longest-range single-aisle jet, is scheduled for its first delivery in the second quarter.

In contrast, Boeing, still recovering from the safety grounding of its 737 MAX and subsequent production challenges, reported 528 aircraft deliveries in 2023 and booked 1,314 net new orders after cancellations.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

