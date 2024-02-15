Advertisement

Airbus, the European aerospace giant, has announced a special dividend following its strong performance in 2023, despite facing challenges in its Space unit. The company reported 4 per cent increase in core adjusted operating profit to 5.8 billion euros, driven by record airplane orders and higher deliveries, resulting in an 11 per cent rise in revenue to 65.4 billion euros. Looking ahead, Airbus projects a core profit of 6.5 to 7.0 billion euros for 2024.

In a move to reward shareholders, Airbus proposed an unchanged regular dividend of 1.8 euros per share, alongside a special dividend of 1 euro per share. The decision comes as the company's net cash position exceeded 10 billion euros, signalling a potential return of cash to investors.

Despite the positive financial outlook, Airbus faced setbacks in its Space unit, with a new charge of 200 million euros impacting its bottom line. This charge adds to the 600 million euros written off in the same segment last year, prompting concerns within the company. Jean-Marc Nasr, the chief of Space Systems, is set to depart next month, with CEO Guillaume Faury expressing dissatisfaction with the unexpected charges.

While Airbus anticipates around 800 jet deliveries in 2024, it has announced a delay in the entry to service of its A321XLR single-aisle jet, now expected in the third quarter. This delay, coupled with challenges in the Space unit, underscores the importance of navigating global supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties.

Despite these challenges, Airbus remains competitive in the aerospace industry, buoyed by strong demand for air travel post-pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)

