Airbus is informing airlines of additional delays in aircraft deliveries, extending the timeline for some deliveries originally slated for late 2024 and portions of 2025 by several months. These delays are attributed to ongoing supply chain issues, according to industry insiders.

While an Airbus spokesperson declined to comment specifically on delivery planning, they acknowledged ongoing dialogue with customers, stating, "We are in continuous dialogue with our customers. We are still operating in a complex environment."

The year began on a positive note for Airbus, with January deliveries seeing an increase of 50 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, challenges persist with the availability of engines and other critical components. Shortages of aircraft, necessary to meet the growing demand, are anticipated to persist for an extended period, as highlighted during discussions at the recent Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

Steven Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease, noted during the conference that many Airbus and Boeing single-aisle aircraft are experiencing delays ranging from one to nine months. This delay trend has become increasingly common in the industry.

Despite the challenges, Airbus managed to surpass its delivery target in the previous year, with 735 aircraft handed over to airlines and leasing companies. Analysts at Jefferies anticipate that Airbus will aim for approximately 800 deliveries in 2024, a figure that will be confirmed when the company issues its results on February 15.

(With Reuters inputs)