Akulaku HSBC partnership: Southeast Asian online lending platform Akulaku, backed by China's Alibaba, has secured $100 million of debt financing from London-based HSBC, signaling a significant move in its financial strategy.

Strengthening financial health

According to Akulaku CEO William Li, the financing from HSBC will be used to settle some of the company's debts. Li emphasised the improved financial position of the entire group, highlighting a move towards profitability.

Previous investments

In 2022, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank invested $200 million and $100 million, respectively, in Akulaku, showcasing growing investor confidence in the fintech platform.

Market presence and growth strategy

Since its establishment in 2016, Akulaku has expanded its operations across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and its primary market, Indonesia. With a tech-savvy population in Indonesia, the company has experienced significant growth.

Loan disbursement and revenue

Last year, Akulaku disbursed approximately $3.5 billion in loans, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. Despite facing challenges, the company achieved a revenue of around $500 million, reflecting a 20 per cent growth rate.

Ambitious revenue targets

This year, Akulaku aims to increase its revenue by 16 per cent to 25 per cent, driven by factors such as Indonesia's projected economic growth of around 5 per cent in 2024. However, the online lending sector faces intense competition, prompting the company to focus on strategic growth initiatives.

Expansion plans in Indonesia

With Indonesia contributing 90 per cent of its total revenue, Akulaku plans to enhance its physical presence in the country. The company intends to recruit more local senior bankers to support its operations and strengthen its position in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Regulatory challenges

Akulaku faced regulatory hurdles in Indonesia last year, resulting in a temporary ban on its "buy now, pay later" service. However, following corrective measures, the ban was lifted, allowing the company to resume its operations and pursue its growth objectives.

(With Reuters inputs.)