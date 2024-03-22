×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Akulaku secures $100 million financing from HSBC, aims double-digit growth

According to Akulaku CEO William Li, the financing from HSBC will be used to settle some of the company's debts.

Reported by: Business Desk
Akulaku HSBC partnership
Akulaku HSBC partnership | Image:Akulaku
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akulaku HSBC partnership: Southeast Asian online lending platform Akulaku, backed by China's Alibaba, has secured $100 million of debt financing from London-based HSBC, signaling a significant move in its financial strategy.

Strengthening financial health

According to Akulaku CEO William Li, the financing from HSBC will be used to settle some of the company's debts. Li emphasised the improved financial position of the entire group, highlighting a move towards profitability.

Previous investments

In 2022, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank invested $200 million and $100 million, respectively, in Akulaku, showcasing growing investor confidence in the fintech platform.

Market presence and growth strategy

Since its establishment in 2016, Akulaku has expanded its operations across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and its primary market, Indonesia. With a tech-savvy population in Indonesia, the company has experienced significant growth.

Loan disbursement and revenue

Last year, Akulaku disbursed approximately $3.5 billion in loans, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. Despite facing challenges, the company achieved a revenue of around $500 million, reflecting a 20 per cent growth rate.

Ambitious revenue targets

This year, Akulaku aims to increase its revenue by 16 per cent to 25 per cent, driven by factors such as Indonesia's projected economic growth of around 5 per cent in 2024. However, the online lending sector faces intense competition, prompting the company to focus on strategic growth initiatives.

Expansion plans in Indonesia

With Indonesia contributing 90 per cent of its total revenue, Akulaku plans to enhance its physical presence in the country. The company intends to recruit more local senior bankers to support its operations and strengthen its position in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Regulatory challenges

Akulaku faced regulatory hurdles in Indonesia last year, resulting in a temporary ban on its "buy now, pay later" service. However, following corrective measures, the ban was lifted, allowing the company to resume its operations and pursue its growth objectives.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a few seconds ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

a few seconds ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a minute ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

2 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

2 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

2 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

3 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

4 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

4 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

8 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

9 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

11 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

11 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

14 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Advice To Ibrahim

16 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Blessy's Ordeal

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo