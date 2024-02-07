English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Alaska Airlines’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 operation continues after inspections

Initiating inspections on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines received approval for inspection criteria from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Business Desk
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines inspections: Alaska Airlines has successfully completed inspections on the initial batch of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, enabling the carrier to reintroduce the MAX 9 into service following an in-flight cabin incident earlier this month. The airline resumed some MAX 9 operations with Flight 1146 from Seattle to San Diego on Friday afternoon.

Initiating inspections on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines received approval for inspection criteria from the Federal Aviation Administration. The carrier anticipates completing inspections on all its 737-9 MAX aircraft by the end of the upcoming week, allowing for the resumption of its full flight schedule. Each aircraft inspection is estimated to take approximately 12 hours.

Advertisement

Boeing Commercial Airlines President Stan Deal, in a letter to employees following the landing of the Alaska Airlines flight, acknowledged the team's diligent efforts in establishing inspection criteria for the aircraft's return to service. Deal mentioned the ongoing evaluation of "hundreds" of ideas submitted by employees for quality improvements, emphasising Boeing's commitment to enhancing quality and rebuilding confidence among customers, regulators, and the flying public.

Copa Airlines had previously marked the return to service of a MAX 9 on Thursday, becoming the first to do so. Both Alaska and United Airlines, the two US carriers operating the MAX 9, have faced significant flight cancellations since the grounding of 171 MAX 9s on January 6th.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info11 minutes ago

  3. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement