Advertisement

Alaska Airlines inspections: Alaska Airlines has successfully completed inspections on the initial batch of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, enabling the carrier to reintroduce the MAX 9 into service following an in-flight cabin incident earlier this month. The airline resumed some MAX 9 operations with Flight 1146 from Seattle to San Diego on Friday afternoon.

Initiating inspections on Wednesday night, Alaska Airlines received approval for inspection criteria from the Federal Aviation Administration. The carrier anticipates completing inspections on all its 737-9 MAX aircraft by the end of the upcoming week, allowing for the resumption of its full flight schedule. Each aircraft inspection is estimated to take approximately 12 hours.

Advertisement

Boeing Commercial Airlines President Stan Deal, in a letter to employees following the landing of the Alaska Airlines flight, acknowledged the team's diligent efforts in establishing inspection criteria for the aircraft's return to service. Deal mentioned the ongoing evaluation of "hundreds" of ideas submitted by employees for quality improvements, emphasising Boeing's commitment to enhancing quality and rebuilding confidence among customers, regulators, and the flying public.

Copa Airlines had previously marked the return to service of a MAX 9 on Thursday, becoming the first to do so. Both Alaska and United Airlines, the two US carriers operating the MAX 9, have faced significant flight cancellations since the grounding of 171 MAX 9s on January 6th.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)