English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Alaska, United Airlines extend flight cancellations amid Boeing's probe

The move has led to approximately 20 per cent of Alaska Airlines' daily schedule being cancelled for five consecutive days.

Business Desk
Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates at sunrise
Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates at sunrise | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines has announced the cancellation of all flights on its 737 MAX 9 jets through Saturday, awaiting regulatory approvals to resume operations after a cabin panel blowout. Boeing attributes the incident to a "quality" issue, prompting the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground 171 Boeing jets, including Alaska Airlines' 65 MAX 9s.

The move has led to approximately 20 per cent of Alaska Airlines' daily schedule being cancelled for five consecutive days, affecting 150 flights scheduled for Thursday. Similarly, United Airlines, the other US 737 MAX 9 operator, has cancelled 167 flights on Wednesday, with expectations of "significant" cancellations on Thursday.

Advertisement

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the FAA would only allow the planes to resume flights when deemed safe, stressing that safety is the primary consideration in the decision-making process.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged a "quality escape" as the cause behind the MAX 9 cabin blowout, highlighting ongoing inspections to identify breakdowns in the inspection process. The findings are being treated as a "quality control issue," with checks underway at Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Advertisement

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines reported finding loose parts on multiple grounded aircraft, raising concerns about the manufacturing process of Boeing's popular jet family. Both carriers await revised inspection and maintenance instructions from Boeing, pending FAA approval before resuming MAX 9 flights.

The International Association of Machinists (IAM), representing workers at Spirit and Boeing's factory, has been appointed a party to the US National Transportation Safety Board's investigation. Spirit's interim CEO is actively supporting the NTSB's investigation, emphasizing a focus on the quality of every aircraft structure leaving their facilities.

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stressed the importance of addressing the MAX 9 issue and ensuring the safety of all delivered planes, with the FAA maintaining strict oversight. He has also engaged with the CEOs of United and Alaska Airlines, ensuring passenger care amid flight cancellations caused by the grounding. The investigation by the NTSB is particularly focused on the proper attachment of the recovered cabin panel that blew off during the incident.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement