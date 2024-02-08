Advertisement

Alaska Airlines has announced the cancellation of all flights on its 737 MAX 9 jets through Saturday, awaiting regulatory approvals to resume operations after a cabin panel blowout. Boeing attributes the incident to a "quality" issue, prompting the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground 171 Boeing jets, including Alaska Airlines' 65 MAX 9s.

The move has led to approximately 20 per cent of Alaska Airlines' daily schedule being cancelled for five consecutive days, affecting 150 flights scheduled for Thursday. Similarly, United Airlines, the other US 737 MAX 9 operator, has cancelled 167 flights on Wednesday, with expectations of "significant" cancellations on Thursday.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the FAA would only allow the planes to resume flights when deemed safe, stressing that safety is the primary consideration in the decision-making process.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged a "quality escape" as the cause behind the MAX 9 cabin blowout, highlighting ongoing inspections to identify breakdowns in the inspection process. The findings are being treated as a "quality control issue," with checks underway at Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines reported finding loose parts on multiple grounded aircraft, raising concerns about the manufacturing process of Boeing's popular jet family. Both carriers await revised inspection and maintenance instructions from Boeing, pending FAA approval before resuming MAX 9 flights.

The International Association of Machinists (IAM), representing workers at Spirit and Boeing's factory, has been appointed a party to the US National Transportation Safety Board's investigation. Spirit's interim CEO is actively supporting the NTSB's investigation, emphasizing a focus on the quality of every aircraft structure leaving their facilities.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stressed the importance of addressing the MAX 9 issue and ensuring the safety of all delivered planes, with the FAA maintaining strict oversight. He has also engaged with the CEOs of United and Alaska Airlines, ensuring passenger care amid flight cancellations caused by the grounding. The investigation by the NTSB is particularly focused on the proper attachment of the recovered cabin panel that blew off during the incident.

(With Reuters inputs)