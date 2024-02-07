Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Aldar announces $1.4 billion investment in Abu Dhabi's commercial and hospitality sector

The upcoming properties will be situated in key locations, including Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi's financial district, as well as Yas and Saadiyat islands.

Business Desk
Aldar Properties investment
Aldar Properties investment | Image:Experience Abu Dhabi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aldar Properties investment: Aldar Properties, the largest developer in Abu Dhabi, unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) in constructing new office, retail, and hospitality properties in the emirate by 2027.

The upcoming properties will be strategically situated in key locations, including Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi's financial district, as well as Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. This move aims to cater to the escalating corporate demand for Grade A office spaces, as stated in a bourse statement released by Aldar.

Advertisement

With the announcement, Aldar's shares surged by approximately 2 per cent by 0730 GMT, surpassing the 0.5 per cent increase in Abu Dhabi's main index.

Among the upcoming developments is a 12-storey office tower on Yas Island, a business park on Saadiyat Island, and a second commercial tower on Al Maryah Island. These projects are slated to be completed in phases between 2025 and 2027.

Advertisement

Once finalised, these properties will be integrated into the Aldar Investment Properties' portfolio, which currently includes US private equity firm Apollo as a minority shareholder, according to the company's statement.

Abu Dhabi's financial district is undergoing expansion, with its jurisdiction area expected to increase tenfold by incorporating al-Reem Island alongside its existing location on al-Maryah Island, as reported by Reuters in September.

Advertisement

Notably, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a prominent hub for various financial entities, including hedge funds, family offices, venture capital firms, and crypto traders. Renowned figures such as billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, have established a presence in the UAE capital. Additionally, Aldar Properties boasts a 25 per cent ownership by Mubadala and a 26 per cent ownership by International Holding Company, which operates under the purview of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser and brother to the president.
 
(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement