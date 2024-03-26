Advertisement

Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday that its logistics subsidiary, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, has decided to withdraw its initial public offering (IPO) and listing application from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The tech behemoth, which currently holds approximately 64 per cent of Cainiao's stake, revealed its intention to acquire the remaining shares for a sum of up to $3.75 billion.

Alibaba's move marks a significant shift from its earlier plans, as it had initiated restructuring efforts in September last year with the aim of listing Cainiao in Hong Kong.

In a statement, Alibaba disclosed its offer to minority shareholders of Cainiao, proposing to purchase all outstanding shares in the logistics firm at a rate of $0.62 per share.

