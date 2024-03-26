Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:26 IST
Alibaba abandons Cainiao IPO plans, proposes acquisition
Tech behemoth, which currently holds approximately 64% of Cainiao's stake, revealed its intention to acquire the remaining shares for a sum of up to $3.75 bn.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday that its logistics subsidiary, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, has decided to withdraw its initial public offering (IPO) and listing application from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The tech behemoth, which currently holds approximately 64 per cent of Cainiao's stake, revealed its intention to acquire the remaining shares for a sum of up to $3.75 billion.
Advertisement
Alibaba's move marks a significant shift from its earlier plans, as it had initiated restructuring efforts in September last year with the aim of listing Cainiao in Hong Kong.
In a statement, Alibaba disclosed its offer to minority shareholders of Cainiao, proposing to purchase all outstanding shares in the logistics firm at a rate of $0.62 per share.
Advertisement
Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.