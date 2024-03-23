×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Amazon appeals French regulator's €32 million fine over employee surveillance system

In response to the CNIL's decision, Amazon expressed strong disagreement, labelling the conclusions as "factually incorrect."

Reported by: Business Desk
Jeff Bezos Amazon
Jeff Bezos Amazon | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Amazon appeals: E-commerce giant Amazon.com has taken action against the French regulator CNIL's decision to impose a hefty fine of 32 million euros ($34.58 million) for implementing a system to monitor employee activity and performance. 

The fine was levied against Amazon France Logistique, which oversees the management of Amazon's extensive warehouses in France, with CNIL citing the surveillance system as “excessively intrusive.”

In response to the CNIL's decision, Amazon expressed strong disagreement, labelling the conclusions as "factually incorrect." 

The company promptly filed an appeal before the Council of State to challenge the fine.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from CNIL regarding Amazon's appeal.

Set up in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon is a multinational technology and e-commerce company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, United States. Initially began as an online bookstore, Amazon has since evolved into one of the largest and most diversified companies in the world.

The company's primary business segments include e-commerce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), digital streaming and entertainment, consumer electronics and logistics and delivery services among others.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:14 IST

