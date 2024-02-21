English
Amazon to take Walgreens' spot in Dow Jones

After the announcement, Amazon's shares surged by 1.3% in after-hours trading, while Walgreens experienced a 3% decline.

Business Desk
Amazon
Amazon | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Dow welcomes Amazon: Amazon is poised to enter the Dow Jones Industrial Average, stepping in for Walgreens Boots Alliance as announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices on Tuesday. Following the news, Amazon's stocks climbed by 1.3 per cent in after-hours trading, while Walgreens saw a 3 per cent dip.

The decision to include Amazon aims to enhance consumer retail representation within the Dow, prompted by Walmart's recent stock split announcement. S&P Dow Jones Indices highlighted Amazon's multifaceted presence, spanning online retail dominance, cloud computing, and entertainment, making it a fitting addition to the index.

Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist, LPL Financial, highlighted Amazon's versatile profile, describing it as a symbol of American commerce and a reflection of the Dow's ethos. Krosby said, "Amazon is almost a hybrid name. It's one of the names that falls into different categories. It in many ways exemplifies what the Dow stands for in terms of representing commerce across the United States."

The adjustment will come into effect at the opening of trading next Monday, with Walmart retaining its position in the Dow despite its upcoming stock split. This split will decrease Walmart's weight in the index, which is determined by share prices rather than overall market value.

Furthermore, Uber Technologies will join the Dow Jones Transportation Average, replacing JetBlue Airways Corp, thereby introducing exposure to the ride-hailing sector in this index.

Amazon's inclusion marks the first change to the Dow since 2020, when Salesforce, Amgen, and Honeywell International replaced Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon Technologies respectively. Walgreens had joined the Dow in 2018, replacing General Electric.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:26 IST

