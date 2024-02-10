Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

American Express records $277 million in cumulative restructuring costs for 2023

In 2024, American Express is set to participate in the Federal Reserve's supervisory stress tests to assess its ability to withstand crises.

Business Desk
American Express
American Express | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

American Express in focus: American Express incurred a cumulative restructuring cost of $277 million in 2023, as per a recent filing. The expenses were associated with restructuring programs initiated in 2023 or earlier that were still ongoing during the year.

Notably, there were no programmes initiated before 2022 that remained active in 2023.

Advertisement

Regarding restructuring expenses, which primarily included new severance charges net of revisions to existing reserves, American Express recorded $179 million in 2023 and $142 million in 2022.

In 2024, American Express is set to participate in the Federal Reserve's supervisory stress tests to assess its ability to withstand crises. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the company will pay a special assessment fee of $53 million to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's fund, which took a hit of roughly $16 billion following the collapse of two regional lenders in the previous year.

The fee, recognised as an expense in the fourth quarter of 2023, is part of the banking regulator's efforts to recover the insured amount for customer money in case of bank failures.

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, American Express remains optimistic about its 2024 prospects, forecasting a better-than-expected profit. 

The company's confidence stems from expectations that its affluent customer base will maintain spending levels, even amidst elevated interest rates. Notably, American Express reported record revenue for the fiscal year 2023.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

13 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

17 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News26 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World27 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement