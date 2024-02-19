Amplats job cuts: Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has announced intentions to slash thousands of positions at its South African mines following a substantial 71 per cent profit decline last year. The restructuring, affecting around 3,700 jobs or 17 per cent of its South African workforce, is a response to the sharp drop in platinum-group metals' prices.



The broader South African platinum-group metals (PGM) mining sector, responsible for approximately 70 per cent of global mined platinum, is poised to cut up to 7,000 jobs as companies strive to restructure unprofitable operations, according to the Mineral Council of South Africa.



Amplats is also reassessing contracts with 620 service providers. CEO Craig Miller emphasised that the decision for restructuring was not made lightly and acknowledged the significant socio-economic impact it could have on employees and communities. Amplats' profit plummeted to 14 billion rand ($741.81 million) in the year ended December 31 from 48.8 billion rand in the previous year. The company has consequently reduced its dividend by 81 per cent to 21.30 rand per share, remaining within its 40 per cent payout ratio of headline earnings.



Sibanye Stillwater and Impala Platinum, Amplats' South African counterparts, are also planning job cuts due to the decline in metal prices, particularly palladium and rhodium, which dropped 37 per cent and 58 per cent respectively last year.



Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad mentioned that the group might implement further cost-cutting measures if market conditions do not improve, following earlier announcements in December of substantial cuts aiming to save approximately $1.8 billion by 2026. As part of these measures, Amplats is postponing projects at its Amandelbult complex.



The majority of the impacted positions are at the Amandelbult operation, which faced challenges last year. While Miller did not confirm whether Amplats would consider selling Amandelbult, the company is targeting savings of 10 billion rand this year through cost reductions and the deferment of expansion projects.



Amplats will also transition its Mortimer smelter to care and maintenance from the middle of this year, saving about 3.5 billion rand over the next three years, according to Miller.



