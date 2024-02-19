Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Anglo American Platinum announces job cuts amid profit plunge

The restructuring initiative, disclosed on Monday, targets approximately 3,700 positions within Amplats' South African operations.

Business Desk
Job cuts
Job cuts | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anglo American Platinum job cuts: Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) unveiled plans to slash thousands of jobs at its South African mines, following a staggering 71 per cent profit decline in the previous year.

The restructuring initiative, disclosed on Monday, targets approximately 3,700 positions within Amplats' South African operations, representing 17 per cent of the unit's workforce, as the company grapples with plummeting prices of platinum group metals (PGMs).

Amplats is also reassessing agreements with 620 contractors and service providers in a concerted effort to mitigate costs amidst the ongoing industry turmoil.

The abrupt downturn in metal prices, notably palladium's 37 per  cent decline last year after reaching historic highs, has prompted South Africa's PGM miners to reevaluate their operations, including job cuts and postponement of investments, to safeguard profit margins.

Platinum output has been on a gradual decline over recent decades, exacerbated by hesitancy among investors to fund new mines amid a burgeoning battery electric vehicle sector, which casts uncertainties on the future demand for platinum metals.

Craig Miller, CEO of Amplats, stressed that the decision to restructure was made after careful consideration, acknowledging the socio-economic implications on employees and local communities. He described it as a "last resort" to sustain the company's viability in a challenging market landscape.

The company's profit plummeted to 14 billion rand ($742 million) in the fiscal year ended December 31, down from 48.8 billion rand in the preceding year, prompting Amplats to slash its dividend by 81% to 21.30 rand per share.

Amplats' South African counterparts, Sibanye Stillwater and Impala Platinum, are also bracing for workforce reductions amid the industry-wide downturn.

However, there remains a glimmer of hope for the affected workers as Livhuwani Mammburu, spokesperson for the National Union of Mineworkers, urged Amplats to explore alternatives to job cuts, suggesting the potential sale of loss-making assets as a viable solution.

Looking ahead, Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad hinted at further cost-cutting measures if market conditions fail to improve, following the group's announcement of sweeping cuts in December aimed at saving approximately $1.8 billion by 2026.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

