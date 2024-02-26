English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Ant Group edges out Citadel for Credit Suisse's China unit, regulatory approval looms

UBS now faces a challenging decision: select Ant's higher bid despite potential regulatory hurdles, or choose Citadel's lower but likely-to-be-approved offer.

Business Desk
UBS revamps leadership in Credit Suisse integration strategy
UBS revamps leadership in Credit Suisse integration strategy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Citadel Securities China bid: Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has emerged as the frontrunner in the acquisition of Credit Suisse's investment banking venture in China, news agency Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. However, the deal's fate hinges on navigating a complex regulatory landscape that favours foreign buyers, the report said.

Ant seeks to leverage the acquisition to establish a securities business within China, but regulatory scrutiny may pose a significant hurdle. As the current owner of Credit Suisse, UBS faces a challenging decision: select Ant's higher bid despite potential regulatory roadblocks, or choose Citadel's lower but likely-to-be-approved offer.

Advertisement

Citadel's interest

The US market maker submitted its bid in December, offering about 1.5 billion yuan ($208.47 million) to 2 billion yuan, indicating its ambition to gain a foothold in China's burgeoning domestic securities market. The deal unfolds against a backdrop of capital outflow from China's A-share market and stricter initial public offering regulations.

Advertisement

In 2023, the Swiss authorities hastily arranged UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, the biggest bank merger since the 2008 global financial crisis, to avert Credit Suisse's collapse. The deal resulted in UBS owning two majority-owned securities firms in China, where a company is only permitted to operate one.

Citadel Securities CEO Peng Zhao told Reuters in November the US largest market maker was "actively exploring" establishing a licensed onshore business in China. Credit Suisse's China unit originated as a joint venture with Founder Securities, with Credit Suisse holding a majority stake.

Advertisement

Ant Group is currently undergoing regulatory restructuring to transform into a fully licensed financial holding company. The buyout of Founder Securities by Credit Suisse, a prerequisite for the Credit Suisse-UBS merger, remains subject to regulatory approval. Global financial institutions like Citigroup also expressed interest in acquiring the unit.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live: Teams arrive on the pitch as Day 4 start

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo