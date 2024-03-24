×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Antitrust storm brews: Google, Apple face potential breakups amid global regulatory scrutiny

Recent years have witnessed a surge in antitrust scrutiny directed at Big Tech, fuelled by concerns over anti-competitive behavior and market dominance.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tech antitrust regulations
Tech antitrust regulations | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tech antitrust regulations: Tech giants Google and Apple are facing unprecedented action from regulatory authorities on both sides of the Atlantic in a watershed moment for the tech industry. As antitrust investigations escalate, the possibility of break-up orders looms large, signalling a seismic shift in the regulatory landscape.

Rise of antitrust scrutiny

Recent years have witnessed a surge in antitrust scrutiny directed at Big Tech, fuelled by concerns over anti-competitive behavior and market dominance. From Silicon Valley to Brussels, regulators are ramping up efforts to rein in perceived abuses of power by industry titans.

A Walled Garden Dilemma

At the heart of the regulatory crackdown lies the accusation that companies like Apple and Google have erected impenetrable ecosystems around their products, creating what critics call "walled gardens." These closed ecosystems allegedly hinder competition and innovation, raising concerns about consumer choice and market fairness.

The US front: DOJ aims at Apple

In the United States, the Department of Justice has set its sights on Apple, accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the smartphone market and stifling competition. With the prospect of a break-up order on the table, Apple finds itself embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle that could shape the future of the industry.

Google's European challenge

Across the Atlantic, European regulators led by Margrethe Vestager, are waging a relentless campaign against Google's alleged anti-competitive practices. With the threat of divestitures and structural remedies looming, Google faces mounting pressure to comply with stringent antitrust regulations.

Legal complexities

Despite the growing clamor for break-up orders, regulatory authorities must navigate a minefield of legal complexities and uncertainties. Legal experts caution against hasty decisions, urging regulators to consider alternative remedies and behavioral interventions before resorting to structural dismantling.

The prospect of dismantling Apple's highly integrated hardware ecosystem presents formidable challenges for regulators. Unlike Google's modular structure, Apple's tightly knit ecosystem complicates the feasibility of break-up orders, raising questions about the efficacy of such measures.

Advertisement

As regulators weigh their options and legal battles loom on the horizon, the fate of Apple, Google, and the broader tech industry hangs in the balance. With the specter of break-ups looming large, the industry stands on the brink of a historic reckoning that could reshape its trajectory for years to come.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

a few seconds ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a minute ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

2 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

4 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

10 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

13 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

13 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

14 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

14 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

17 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

17 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

17 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

18 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

19 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

20 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo