Goldman Sachs conviction list: Apple Inc. faced a setback after being removed from Goldman Sachs’ list of top stocks, known as the "Conviction List." This decision came on Friday, following a tumultuous week for the tech giant, signalling a shift in investor sentiment and raising questions about Apple's future trajectory.

Goldman Sachs, a leading financial institution, decided to drop Apple from its elite list of preferred stocks, replacing it with other companies like Amgen, Monday.com, and Vulcan Materials. This move underscores the challenges Apple has been grappling with recently, particularly in light of concerns over weak demand for its flagship products.

The news had an immediate impact on Apple's stock performance, causing it to decline by as much as 2 per cent during Friday's trading session. Moreover, Apple's market capitalisation fell behind that of Microsoft by a staggering $314 billion, marking the largest disparity between the two tech giants since 2003.

Apple's removal from Goldman Sachs' Conviction List comes at a time when the company has been facing a series of setbacks and struggles. Despite beating analyst expectations in terms of revenue for the first quarter of 2024, Apple's stock has been under pressure due to mounting concerns about its performance in key markets like China.

One of the significant blows to Apple's prospects came with the discontinuation of its electric vehicle project, coinciding with the advancements made by its Chinese competitor, Huawei. Additionally, reports of customer dissatisfaction with Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets and iPhone 15 have added to the company's woes, leading to a surge in product returns.

Furthermore, Apple's stock performance has been lackluster, with a year-to-date decline of almost 7 per cent. This contrasts sharply with the robust performance of its peers in the tech industry, such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta, which have continued to soar in value.

Despite these challenges, Goldman Sachs maintains a positive outlook on Apple's stock, retaining its "buy" rating and even raising its price target. Analysts at the firm believe that the market's focus on slower product revenue growth overlooks the resilience of Apple's ecosystem and the potential for new product innovation.