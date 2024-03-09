×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulatory pressure

Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief, expressed satisfaction over Apple's reversal, attributing it to EU intervention and the effectiveness of the DMA.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple office
Apple office | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple-Epic Games feud: Under pressure from European regulators, Apple has reversed course in its dispute with Epic Games, paving the way for Epic to introduce its own game store on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

Earlier this week, Apple had moved to block Epic from establishing a store and reinstating the popular game Fortnite, which Apple removed from its App Store in 2020 due to Epic's violation of in-app payment rules.

Apple's decision to accommodate Epic comes in response to the European Union's Thursday deadline for Big Tech companies to adhere to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which prohibits Apple and Google from controlling app distribution on devices with the iOS and Android operating systems.

Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief, expressed satisfaction over Apple's reversal, attributing it to EU intervention and the effectiveness of the DMA.

Epic and Apple have been embroiled in legal battles since 2020, with Epic alleging that Apple's commission structure for in-app payments violated antitrust rules. 

While Epic's return to iOS in Europe marks a victory, the company falls short of its desired outcomes, particularly in the United States where Fortnite remains unavailable on the App Store.

Apple, meanwhile, faces challenges to its App Store business model while forecasting lower-than-expected iPhone sales this quarter.

In the latest development, Apple has reinstated Epic Games' developer account, allowing the company to proceed with its plans to launch the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS devices in Europe.

Epic Games welcomed the move, stressing the European Commission's swift enforcement of the Digital Markets Act.

Apple stated that Epic has committed to following the rules, including those outlined in the DMA, leading to the reinstatement of Epic's developer agreement.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

