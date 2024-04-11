×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Apple supplier Foxconn mulls rotational CEO system in response to investor demands: Report

Among the options being discussed is a rotation of four CEOs, each serving a six-month term, although details remain fluid and subject to change.

Reported by: Business Desk
Foxconn
Foxconn | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Foxconn CEO rotation: Taiwan-based Apple supplier Foxconn is contemplating the introduction of a rotating chief executive system as part of a significant restructuring of its management framework aimed at nurturing emerging talent, news agency Reuters reported, quoting three sources aware of the matter.

While uncommon in global corporate structures, the rotating CEO system is seen as a means to foster collaboration and prevent entrenched leadership, while also grooming a new generation of leaders.

This move is reportedly a response to investor demands for enhanced corporate governance by segregating the roles of chief executive and chairperson, which have been held by Young Liu since 2019 at the 50-year-old Taiwanese conglomerate, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a key iPhone assembler.

Senior Foxconn executives, whose clientele includes Amazon, have been deliberating on the rotating CEO plan for several months, the report said.

Among the options being discussed is a rotation of four CEOs, each serving a six-month term, although details remain fluid and subject to change, according to the report.

However, no final decision has been reached, with Foxconn management still considering the mechanics of the proposed system, potential candidates for the rotating CEO positions, their duties, and their collaboration with Liu.

It's suggested that rotating CEOs would oversee Foxconn's six core businesses, excluding major listed subsidiaries like Foxconn Interconnect Technology, FIH Mobile, and Foxconn Industrial Internet.

This shift could signify a departure from Foxconn's traditional "one-man rule" system, ushering in a new era where managerial responsibilities are shared among executives overseeing the conglomerate's extensive global operations.

Liu assumed both the chairman and CEO roles following the retirement of founder Terry Gou in 2019, who held both titles for much of his tenure.

The potential introduction of a rotating CEO system mirrors a move by Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2011, which implemented a similar structure with three executives taking turns as acting CEO for six-month intervals.

Foxconn's stock, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, experienced a decline of over 2 per cent on Thursday morning, outpacing a 0.2 per cent drop in the broader market. Nonetheless, shares have surged nearly 45 per cent year-to-date, driven partly by optimism surrounding the AI sector, compared to a 16 per cent rise in the main index.

The company recently revised its outlook for the year, anticipating a significant revenue increase driven by demand for artificial intelligence servers.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

