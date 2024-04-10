×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Apple supplier IQE forecasts strong order book amid AI boom

With the rapid development and popularity of the AI industry, IQE has been investing in solutions to improve data transfer efficiency in data centers.

Reported by: Business Desk
IQE profit forecast
IQE profit forecast | Image:IQE
IQE profit forecast: Apple supplier IQE is anticipating a strong order book in the coming years, as the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to grow. The British chip components maker, known for its production of "epi-wafers" used in various products such as laser hair removal and facial recognition sensors in Apple's iPhones, expects its fiscal 2024 results to meet market expectations.

With the rapid development and popularity of the AI industry, IQE has been investing in solutions to improve data transfer efficiency in data centres. This move is in line with the current trend in the semiconductor industry, which has been heavily focused on AI technology.

In the first half of 2023, IQE saw a decrease in profits due to a supply glut. However, the company's order book has since improved and customer demand has picked up, resulting in a profit in the second half of the year. IQE remains optimistic about its future performance, despite uncertainties in the global economy.

According to a company-supplied consensus, analysts predict IQE's revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024 to be between 133.7 million pounds ($169.53 million) and 153.7 million pounds, with an adjusted core profit of 11.1 million pounds to 16.6 million pounds.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

