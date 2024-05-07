Advertisement

In a virtual event - Let Loose held on Tuesday, Apple revealed its latest addition to the iPad lineup, showcasing a larger consumer model alongside upgrades to its internal hardware. The unveiling comes on the back of expectations for enhancements to Apple's professional iPad range.

The newly introduced iPad Air now boasts a spacious 13-inch screen, alongside the existing 11-inch option, priced at $800 and $600 respectively. Equipped with the latest M2 chip, previously featured in Apple's MacBooks, these models promise heightened performance and efficiency.

Traditionally, Apple's May launches coincide with educational purchasing cycles, yet in recent years, the focus has shifted towards catering to creative and professional users with the iPad Pro series. Analysts anticipate potential AI-centric upgrades in these higher-end models, possibly featuring a bespoke processor tailored for AI tasks, details of which might surface during Apple's upcoming developer conference.

Despite the industry buzz surrounding AI integration, some analysts remain sceptical about the immediate impact on consumer behaviour. Mikako Kitagawa from Gartner suggests that while AI features like enhanced video call experiences are intriguing, they might not be compelling enough to drive widespread upgrades.

In contrast, tech rivals such as Microsoft and Google have aggressively pursued AI integration across their platforms, contributing to a surge in stock prices. Apple, however, faces challenges amid softening iPhone demand and stiff competition, particularly in China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook remains optimistic about the company's prospects in generative AI, hinting at forthcoming announcements. Analyst Carolina Milanesi suggests that upgraded iPads could serve as a precursor to deeper AI integration, possibly automating tasks or enhancing Siri's capabilities within apps.

However, Apple's commitment to user privacy raises questions about how AI advancements will balance data processing on-device while delivering meaningful experiences. As Milanesi aptly notes, the effectiveness of AI ultimately hinges on the quality of data accessible to it.

(With Reuters inputs)

