Advertisement

Asian emerging market currencies: Asian emerging market currencies faced a lacklustre performance on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation in the United States failed to deter expectations of a March interest rate cut, resulting in a stable greenback. Most Asian currencies are poised to end the week with losses.

The Philippine peso saw a marginal 0.1 per cent gain on Friday but is set for a 0.7 per cent decline over the week, marking its most substantial weekly loss since late August last year. In contrast, the Indonesian rupiah slipped slightly and is on track for a second consecutive week of losses.

Advertisement

Manila and Thailand's equities were the strongest performers in the region for the day, rising 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

US data revealed higher consumer prices in December, suggesting a potential need for the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates. However, the market continues to anticipate a rate cut soon, with the CME FedWatch tool indicating a 73 per cent chance of a rate cut in March, up from 66 per cent at the start of the week.

Advertisement

Robert Carnell, Head of Research and Chief Economist Asia-Pacific at ING, expressed skepticism, stating that the market pricing appears "wrong" unless there is a crisis. He noted that absent a significant event, it's challenging to see how the Fed could justify a cut by March.

Bank of America analysts maintained their view of a quarter-point rate cut in March, citing a soft core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index increasing the likelihood of the first rate cut in March.

Advertisement

In international developments, the US and Britain launched strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, causing a surge in oil prices that could dampen investor sentiment.

Chinese data revealed a third consecutive month of declining consumer prices and falling factory-gate prices, highlighting persistent deflationary forces in the world's second-largest economy. Carnell explained that China's negative Consumer Price Index (CPI) was influenced by unfavorable comparisons with food prices last year and weakness in current gasoline prices, reflecting a weak economy but not one in a deflationary doom-loop.

Advertisement

The Chinese yuan and Shanghai stocks showed minimal changes on Friday.

In Taiwan, markets were stable ahead of a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election on Saturday, closely watched internationally amid geopolitical tensions with China.

Advertisement

In Southeast Asia, the Thai baht is expected to record a second consecutive week of losses, having slipped about 1 per cent so far this week. Bangkok stocks also fell about 1 per cent for the week, ending a five-week winning streak.

(With Reuters inputs)

