Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Asian equities extend gains, regional currencies rebound against weak dollar

The regional currencies witnessed a recovery after earlier losses, benefiting from a 0.3 per cent slip in the dollar index to $103.00.

Business Desk
Japan's Nikkei rebounds
Japan's Nikkei rebounds | Image:Pexels
Most Asian shares gained on Tuesday, with Taiwan's stocks reaching a three-week high and Kuala Lumpur stocks hitting a one-week peak. Taipei stocks rose by as much as 0.4 per cent, while Kuala Lumpur's benchmark increased by 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Seoul and Manila benchmarks saw upticks of 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

The regional currencies witnessed a recovery after earlier losses, benefiting from a 0.3 per cent slip in the dollar index to $103.00. The Japanese yen gained strength, rising by up to 0.7 per cent following comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, contributing to a 34-year peak in Tokyo stocks as the central bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.

In Thailand, stocks were trading flat after a nearly 1 per cent loss in the previous session, marking its worst week in three weeks. The country's finance ministry downgraded its economic growth projection for the year from 3.2 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Other currencies in the region showed mixed movements, with the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won making gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. The yuan's rise was supported by a Bloomberg report indicating that Chinese policymakers are considering mobilizing around 2 trillion yuan ($278.91 billion) as part of a stabilization fund to purchase shares.

While the Singapore dollar climbed by 0.2 per cent, the Indonesian rupiah surrendered early gains to trade flat. Analysts, such as Adarsh Sinha from BofA Securities, suggest caution amid the sell-off in the South Korean won, highlighting the importance of considering broader Asia FX spot dynamics consistent with underlying fundamentals.

In contrast, Chinese equities remained near a five-year low despite the reported stabilization fund plans. However, Hong Kong shares rallied following a commitment from China's cabinet to implement more effective measures to stabilise market confidence.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:45 IST

