Advertisement

In a bet on next-generation cancer treatments, AstraZeneca is set to purchase clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-cash deal for $2 billion.



The deal marks AstraZeneca's second in March, after its assent to acquire Amolyt Pharma for $1.05 billion in order to level up its rare disease portfolio.

The cost of each Fusion share for AstraZeneca will be $21, which results in a 97 per cent premium to the US-listed company's closing price on March 18.

Advertisement

Fusion is working on "next-generation" radioconjugates (RCs) for cancer cure.

RCs provide a radioactive isotope to cancer cells directly by precisely targeting through molecules, which AstraZeneca said is coming up as a viable approach in cancer treatment in the recent period.

Advertisement

Fusion's most progressed initiative is the FPI-2265, that is presently in between trials in the middle stage and provides treatment to patients suffering from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"Between 30 and 50 per cent of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates," Susan Galbraith, executive vice president for Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca said.

Advertisement

Over the past decades, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have been the cornerstones of cancer treatment.



AstraZeneca has been approaching other methods for the development of more targeted cancer treatments, which also include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and RCs.

ADCs were first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the year 2000, while radioconjugates were given a go ahead in 2018.

Advertisement

AstraZeneca will additionally pay a contingent value right of $3 per share, which is non-transferable. This will make the total transaction value as $2.4 billion.



In January, Fusion announced that it has oriented itself with the FDA for the Phase 2/3 protocol submitted for FPI-2265. A Phase 3 or late-stage trial for registration will likely start in 2025.



(With Reuters Inputs)