Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

AstraZeneca expects new cancer treatments after buying Fusion Pharma

The $2 billion all-cash purchase is AstraZeneca’s second in March, after its deal with Amolyt for its rare disease portfolio last week

Reported by: Business Desk
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In a bet on next-generation cancer treatments, AstraZeneca is set to purchase clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-cash deal for $2 billion.

The deal marks AstraZeneca's second in March, after its assent to acquire Amolyt Pharma for $1.05 billion in order to level up its rare disease portfolio.

The cost of each Fusion share for AstraZeneca will be $21, which results in a 97 per cent premium to the US-listed company's closing price on March 18.

Fusion is working on "next-generation" radioconjugates (RCs) for cancer cure.

RCs provide a radioactive isotope to cancer cells directly by precisely targeting through molecules, which AstraZeneca said is coming up as a viable approach in cancer treatment in the recent period.

Fusion's most progressed initiative is the FPI-2265, that is presently in between trials in the middle stage and provides treatment to patients suffering from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"Between 30 and 50 per cent of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates," Susan Galbraith, executive vice president for Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca said.

Over the past decades, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have been the cornerstones of cancer treatment.

AstraZeneca has been approaching other methods for the development of more targeted cancer treatments, which also include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and RCs.

ADCs were first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the year 2000, while radioconjugates were given a go ahead in 2018.

AstraZeneca will additionally pay a contingent value right of $3 per share, which is non-transferable. This will make the total transaction value as $2.4 billion. 

In January, Fusion announced that it has oriented itself with the FDA for the Phase 2/3 protocol submitted for FPI-2265. A Phase 3 or late-stage trial for registration will likely start in 2025.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

