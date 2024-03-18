Advertisement

AstraZeneca inhaler costs: AstraZeneca has announced that it will implement a monthly cap of $35 for out-of-pocket costs for its inhaled respiratory products in the United States, effective from June onwards. This decision follows a similar move by rival pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim earlier this month.

The $35 cap will be applicable to AstraZeneca's entire respiratory products portfolio, including inhalers used in the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Boehringer Ingelheim had previously stated its intention to limit out-of-pocket costs for its inhaler products for chronic lung disease and asthma to $35 per month, with the policy set to take effect on June 1.

These initiatives come in response to increasing scrutiny from lawmakers, including Bernie Sanders, regarding the high costs associated with inhalers. It is estimated that 25 million Americans with asthma and 16 million Americans with COPD rely on these medications.

(With Reuters inputs)