English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Australia, New Zealand Dollar near multi-week lows on weak jobs data

The Australian Dollar held steady at $0.6560, having touched a two-month low of $0.6525 overnight.

Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Australian and New Zealand Dollars lingered near multi-week lows on Thursday, driven by a combination of factors that included diminishing expectations for US interest rate cuts and disappointing local jobs data.

The Australian Dollar held steady at $0.6560, having touched a two-month low of $0.6525 overnight. A breach of the support level at the 200-day moving average of $0.6583 heightened the bearish technical outlook, with $0.6453 identified as the next potential target.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar dipped to $0.6118, following a previous session's five-week low of $0.6088. Finding support at its 200-day moving average of $0.6090, the next bearish target is at $0.6055.

Australian jobs data for December revealed a notable decline of 65,100 jobs, reversing the unexpected surge from the previous month and falling well short of the forecasted increase of 17,600 jobs.

Advertisement

The shift was attributed to changes in hiring practices affecting seasonal adjustments, making October and November appear stronger at the expense of December.

Despite overall employment growth throughout the fourth quarter, it did not keep pace with the expansion of the labour force, resulting in a rise in the unemployment rate from 3.6 per cent in September to 3.9 per cent in December.

Advertisement

Tapas Strickland, head of markets economics at NAB, noted that trend employment growth is softer than needed to prevent a rise in the unemployment rate, potentially leading to a gradual increase every three months in 2024.

This easing in the previously tight labour market may alleviate concerns about wage growth for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), making it unlikely for the RBA to raise rates at its February policy meeting. Major banks, including NAB, have adjusted their predictions, signalling the end of the tightening cycle.

Advertisement

However, the market does not currently anticipate rate cuts anytime soon, with futures pricing in the possibility only by November. 

A 40 per cent chance of a quarter-point easing in June and a 60 per cent likelihood in August present challenges for bonds, leading three-year futures down by 8 ticks to 96.160, resulting in losses of 19 basis points for the week. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year bonds increased by 21 basis points for the week, reaching 4.290 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement