Australian dollar in focus: The Australian dollar Thursday retreated from a significant barrier against the US dollar and remained close to an eight-month low compared to the New Zealand dollar, amid concerns about the possibility of another interest rate hike in New Zealand in the near future.

Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars also reached fresh highs against the Japanese yen, fueled by expectations that the Bank of Japan would maintain accommodative monetary policy.

The two currencies are popular in carry trades, where investors often borrow yen at very low rates to invest in higher-yielding currencies.

The Australian dollar remained unchanged at $0.6554, after reaching as high as $0.6572 overnight. However, it encountered resistance near the 200-day moving average of $0.6564.

Against the yen, it reached 98.67, marking its highest level in nine years.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar climbed to a new one-month peak of $0.6198, showing a 0.2 per cent increase overnight. Against the yen, it also reached a nine-year high, rising 0.2 per cent to 93.2.

The likelihood of an imminent interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand contrasts sharply with the market's perception that the Reserve Bank of Australia has finished its tightening cycle.

The Australian dollar hovered around NZ$1.0576, slightly above its eight-month low of NZ$1.0568.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said, “The RBNZ may decide to act and implement a 25 basis point hike, signalling the possibility of further tightening towards 6 per cent. This may seem excessive to some, but the RBNZ might aim to curb inflation aggressively.”

In the broader foreign exchange market, the dollar remained relatively stable following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, which expressed concerns about premature interest rate cuts, as anticipated.

Local yields in Australia followed the upward trend of their US counterparts, driven by a weak 20-year bond auction.

The three-year government bond yield rose by 4 basis points to 3.782 per cent, while the ten-year yield increased by 3 basis points to 4.22 per cent.

