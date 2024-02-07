Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Australian, New Zealand dollars approach resistance as RBNZ resists dovish sentiment

The Aussie rose to $0.6617 and could potentially break through the $0.6621 barrier to reach $0.6660, while the kiwi dollar reached $0.6141.

Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Australian and New Zealand dollars approached resistance levels on Tuesday, benefitting from a decline in Treasury yields which weighed on the US dollar. 

The Aussie rose to $0.6617 and could potentially break through the $0.6621 barrier to reach $0.6660, while the kiwi dollar reached $0.6141, facing resistance at $0.6148.

Advertisement

Supporting the kiwi, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) adopted a hawkish tone, emphasizing persistent high inflation and signaling a reluctance towards early rate cuts. 

Despite this stance, market expectations lean towards rate cuts, with futures indicating a 67 per cent chance of a cut in May and a fully priced-in move by July.

Advertisement

In Australia, retail sales data revealed a major 2.7 per cent drop in December, following a surge during Black Friday sales in the previous month.

Annual sales reached recession-like lows, reflecting pressure on household budgets from high rates and previous inflation. 

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is unlikely to raise rates at its upcoming meeting, with futures pricing in a 56 per cent chance of a cut in June and a 94 per cent probability in July. 

Markets anticipate a total easing of around 43 basis points throughout 2024, relatively modest compared to other regions.

Advertisement

Wednesday's focus will be on consumer price figures for the December quarter, with analysts predicting a slowdown in annual inflation to 4.3 per cent, reaching a two-year low. 

Despite expectations for cooling core inflation, service sector price pressures persist, influencing the overall economic outlook.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement