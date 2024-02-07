Advertisement

The Australian and New Zealand dollars approached resistance levels on Tuesday, benefitting from a decline in Treasury yields which weighed on the US dollar.

The Aussie rose to $0.6617 and could potentially break through the $0.6621 barrier to reach $0.6660, while the kiwi dollar reached $0.6141, facing resistance at $0.6148.

Supporting the kiwi, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) adopted a hawkish tone, emphasizing persistent high inflation and signaling a reluctance towards early rate cuts.

Despite this stance, market expectations lean towards rate cuts, with futures indicating a 67 per cent chance of a cut in May and a fully priced-in move by July.

In Australia, retail sales data revealed a major 2.7 per cent drop in December, following a surge during Black Friday sales in the previous month.

Annual sales reached recession-like lows, reflecting pressure on household budgets from high rates and previous inflation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is unlikely to raise rates at its upcoming meeting, with futures pricing in a 56 per cent chance of a cut in June and a 94 per cent probability in July.

Markets anticipate a total easing of around 43 basis points throughout 2024, relatively modest compared to other regions.

Wednesday's focus will be on consumer price figures for the December quarter, with analysts predicting a slowdown in annual inflation to 4.3 per cent, reaching a two-year low.

Despite expectations for cooling core inflation, service sector price pressures persist, influencing the overall economic outlook.

(With Reuters Inputs)