×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Australian, New Zealand dollars struggle as hopes for US rate cut fade

The Aussie held steady around $0.6492, after slipping 0.4% to a one-month low of $0.6482.

Reported by: Business Desk
Australian Dollar
Australian Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained near recent lows on Tuesday as bonds faced a setback amid diminishing expectations for a US rate cut, leading to broad strength in the greenback.

The Aussie held steady around $0.6492, after slipping 0.4 per cent to a one-month low of $0.6482. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the kiwi dollar struggled at $0.5950, slightly above a five-month trough of $0.5940, following a 1.8 per cent decline last month due to concerns about New Zealand's stalling economy prompting potential rate cuts by its central bank.

Both currencies were impacted by unexpected strong US manufacturing data showing the first expansion since September 2022, leading traders to scale back bets on total US rate cuts for the year to 69 basis points, below the Fed's projection of 75 bps. 

Advertisement

The US dollar strengthened against major peers as a result.

Despite positive factory data from China, suggesting a robust start to the year for the world's second-largest economy, Down Under, the Reserve Bank of Australia's March meeting minutes revealed a dovish tone, indicating no consideration for a rate hike in March, with expectations leaning towards a rate cut.

Advertisement

The RBA's announcement of changes in liquidity provision to the banking system did not impact monetary policy but indicated a cautious approach. 

Australian bonds faced pressure, albeit performing better than US Treasuries, with the 10-year bond yield rising 7 basis points to 4.060 per cent on Tuesday, maintaining a notable gap with its US counterpart.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex slip

a minute ago
Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Ajay's Birthday Wishes

2 minutes ago
atishi

Atishi's Big Charge

3 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to receive Q400

3 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

7 minutes ago
India manufacturing PMI March 2024

factory growth

7 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya interview after match

Hardik Pandya on MI vs RR

11 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

No Reason to Resign

15 minutes ago
Japan's Nikkei rebounds

Nikkei rebounds

15 minutes ago
NLSIU Bengaluru, Top Law College as per IIRF Rankings 2024

Top law colleges in India

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Tata Technologies-BMW JV

Tata Technologies

18 minutes ago
Yuan

Yuan hits 4-1/2 month low

19 minutes ago
China stocks

Chinese markets steady

27 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee inches up

28 minutes ago
Government bonds

Bond yields rise

33 minutes ago
Thumbs Up Egg Cake Viral Video

Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake

36 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn, Kajol

When Ajay Met Kajol

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World13 hours ago

  2. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World14 hours ago

  3. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo