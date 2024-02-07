Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Australian shares retreat amid mining concerns, central bank's hawkish stance

The mining sector took a hit, with miners marking a 1.3 per cent decline to a two-week low.

Business Desk
Australia
Australia | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a downturn influenced by major declines in the mining sector and a hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Australian shares witnessed a 0.6 per cent dip on Tuesday, closing at 7,581, the lowest since January 29.

The RBA, meeting expectations, maintained its cash rate at 4.35 per cent but adopted a cautious tone, hinting that another rate hike could be on the horizon due to persistently high inflation. Henry Jennings, Senior Analyst at Marcus Today, noted the potential absence of rate cuts this year if service inflation remains robust and external events impact costs, describing it as a "slight negative" for equities.

Advertisement

Futures now suggest a 36 per cent probability of a rate cut in June and 76 per cent in August, with a quarter-point cut not fully anticipated until September. ANZ Group analysts lean towards November for the beginning of an easing cycle but acknowledge increased risks of earlier easing.

Earlier retail sales data for the fourth quarter showed marginal growth, hampered by high mortgage repayments and declining real incomes. The mining sector took a hit, with miners marking a 1.3 per cent decline to a two-week low. Notable players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue dropped 1.1 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 2.9 per cent, respectively, as iron ore prices faced headwinds from a gloomy demand outlook in top consumer China.

Advertisement

The real estate sector saw a 0.9 per cent decrease, led by Mirvac Group and Dexus sliding 0.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. Financials declined 0.4 per cent, with three of the "Big Four" banks experiencing losses between 0.4 per cent and 1 per cent, while ANZ Group managed to end the day 0.8 per cent higher.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement