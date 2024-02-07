Advertisement

In a downturn influenced by major declines in the mining sector and a hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Australian shares witnessed a 0.6 per cent dip on Tuesday, closing at 7,581, the lowest since January 29.

The RBA, meeting expectations, maintained its cash rate at 4.35 per cent but adopted a cautious tone, hinting that another rate hike could be on the horizon due to persistently high inflation. Henry Jennings, Senior Analyst at Marcus Today, noted the potential absence of rate cuts this year if service inflation remains robust and external events impact costs, describing it as a "slight negative" for equities.

Futures now suggest a 36 per cent probability of a rate cut in June and 76 per cent in August, with a quarter-point cut not fully anticipated until September. ANZ Group analysts lean towards November for the beginning of an easing cycle but acknowledge increased risks of earlier easing.

Earlier retail sales data for the fourth quarter showed marginal growth, hampered by high mortgage repayments and declining real incomes. The mining sector took a hit, with miners marking a 1.3 per cent decline to a two-week low. Notable players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue dropped 1.1 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 2.9 per cent, respectively, as iron ore prices faced headwinds from a gloomy demand outlook in top consumer China.

The real estate sector saw a 0.9 per cent decrease, led by Mirvac Group and Dexus sliding 0.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. Financials declined 0.4 per cent, with three of the "Big Four" banks experiencing losses between 0.4 per cent and 1 per cent, while ANZ Group managed to end the day 0.8 per cent higher.

(With Reuters inputs)