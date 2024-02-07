Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Australian stocks inch upward; focus on Fed meeting

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,565.30 by 0044 GMT following a 1.8 per cent increase last week.

Business Desk
ASX
Australian shares | Image:ASX
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Australian shares surge: Australian shares experienced slight gains on Monday, with energy and financial sectors leading the advance despite losses in the mining segment. Investors remained attentive to cues regarding interest rate policy ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,565.30 by 0044 GMT following a 1.8 per cent increase last week. 

Data from the previous week indicated moderate price rises in the US in December, maintaining inflation below 3 per cent annually for the third consecutive month, potentially paving the way for interest rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Expectations suggest the US central bank will maintain its policy rate within the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range during its upcoming meeting.

In Sydney, financial stocks surged up to 0.6 per cent, reaching levels not seen since May 2017. Major banks, including the "Big Four," recorded gains ranging between 0.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent. 

Energy stocks also rose over 2 per cent, driven by a 1 per cent increase in oil prices amid concerns over fuel supply after a missile strike on a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea. 

Woodside Energy and Santos, key players in the sector, saw increases of 2.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

However, mining stocks experienced a downturn, with sector leader BHP Group slipping 1.6 per cent. Gold stocks also faced declines of up to 1.9 per cent.

Woolworths, a major retailer, anticipated a non-cash impairment of NZ$1.6 billion ($974.40 million) in its 2024 interim results due to challenges in its New Zealand business, resulting in a 0.5 per cent decrease in its shares.

Bapcor, an automotive parts provider, surged as much as 6.6 per cent, becoming the top gainer in the benchmark index after forecasting higher half-year revenue. Conversely, Gold Road Resources declined 14 per cent, emerging as the top laggard after reporting a sequential decrease in quarterly gold production.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to 11,932.34 points.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

