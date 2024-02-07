Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Australia’s Domino's Pizza plunges on outlook withdrawal, rating downgrades

The stock plunged by as much as 31.1% A$39.50, marking its lowest point since August 2019.

Business Desk
Domino's shares fall
Domino's shares fall | Image:Pexels
Domino’s Pizza falls: Domino's Pizza Enterprises in Australia experiences a major share drop as it withdraws its fiscal 2024 outlook and misses first-half profit forecasts. 

The stock plunged by as much as 31.1 per cent to A$39.50, marking its lowest point since August 2019. This decline positions Domino's as the top laggard on the benchmark index, which is up 0.3 per cent as of 0038 GMT.

In a post-market announcement on Wednesday, Domino's reveals an anticipated first-half preliminary net profit before tax ranging between A$87 million ($57.19 million) and A$90 million. This is attributed to weaker-than-expected network sales in Asia and Europe. 

The company highlights the need for improvements in the second half to boost order volumes, leading to the withdrawal of any previous guidance for fiscal year 2024 performance.

The first-half forecast falls 12 per cent to 15 per cent below Visible Alpha consensus estimates, prompting brokerages to downgrade ratings and adjust earnings projections. 

Citi analysts downgrade the stock to "Neutral" from "Buy" due to increased uncertainty surrounding the outlook in Japan and France, which collectively represent about 39 per cent of the group's stores. 

The brokerage also trims earnings per share estimates by 8 per cent-19 per cent for fiscal years 2024 to 2026.

Jefferies analysts follow suit, downgrading Domino's to "Underperform" from "Hold," citing diminishing market patience. 

However, Morgan Stanley maintains its "Overweight" rating, expressing optimism about the company's potential for earnings growth in the second half.

Domino's share price had already declined approximately 44 per cent and 11 per cent in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The sharp drop on Thursday contributes to year-to-date losses of nearly 30 per cent for 2024.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

