Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Bank of England signals potential rate cuts as economy shows positive signs

Governor Bailey stressed on the importance of ensuring inflationary pressures are fully managed before considering rate cuts

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of England
Bank of England | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
The Bank of England (BoE) suggests the possibility of interest rate cuts as the nation's economy exhibits promising indicators. Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed optimism, stating that the trajectory of the economy aligns with the potential for rate adjustments. The decision to maintain the borrowing costs at 5.25 per cent was underlined by an 8-1 vote, with two officials previously advocating for rate hikes now changing their stance.

Analysts had anticipated at least one member of the Monetary Policy Committee to persist in advocating for a rate increase. However, both Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann have aligned with the majority, opting for a status quo. Swati Dhingra remained the sole proponent for a rate cut to 5.0 per cent.

Governor Bailey stressed on the importance of ensuring inflationary pressures are fully managed before considering rate cuts, although he acknowledged encouraging signs of inflation abatement. This sentiment echoes the recent decision by the US Federal Reserve to maintain its trajectory for interest rate cuts this year, stimulating a global stock market rally.

While the European Central Bank has tempered discussions on rate cuts, the BoE's stance remains cautious, awaiting clearer signals of inflation containment. Despite recent data indicating a decline in consumer price growth, key inflation indicators remain elevated.

The BoE forecasts a potential drop in inflation below its 2  per cent target in the second quarter, attributed in part to recent fiscal measures such as the freeze on fuel duty. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's budget statement, unveiled on March 6, is expected to bolster economic output while exerting modest inflationary pressures.

Market speculation suggests the possibility of a rate cut as early as June, with financial markets pricing in multiple quarter-point reductions throughout 2024. However, the BoE is closely monitoring wage growth, anticipating further moderation before implementing any policy adjustments.

The forthcoming increase in the minimum wage, coupled with recent wage hikes by retailers, reinforces the ongoing dynamics influencing monetary policy decisions. Beyond economic implications, the ruling Conservative Party's electoral prospects are intertwined with the trajectory of interest rates as the country anticipates upcoming elections.

In summary, while the BoE refrains from immediate rate cuts, the evolving economic landscape suggests potential adjustments in the near future, contingent upon inflationary trends and wage dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:09 IST

