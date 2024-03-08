Advertisement

Reports from within the Bank of Japan (BOJ) indicate a growing inclination among policymakers to end negative interest rates as early as March, driven by expected positive outcomes from annual wage negotiations. Sources familiar with the BOJ's internal discussions revealed that while the possibility of a policy shift is being actively considered, consensus within the nine-member board remains elusive, news agency Reuters reported.

The upcoming March 18-19 meeting presents an opportunity for potential action, although some policymakers advocate for postponing any decision until the subsequent gathering on April 25-26. The uncertainty stems from varying viewpoints among board members regarding the timing and necessity of initiating changes to the current stimulus measures.

The outcome of large firms' annual wage negotiations scheduled for March 13 holds particular significance, as it is expected to influence the trajectory of BOJ's policy decisions. The offers made by major corporations typically set a benchmark for smaller firms nationwide, shaping overall wage trends.

Should the results of the wage negotiations reflect substantial pay increases, the likelihood of a policy adjustment in March may increase significantly, as suggested by sources privy to the discussions. However, the decision may be deferred until April if a considerable portion of the board prefers to await additional economic indicators, including the "tankan" business sentiment survey and reports from the bank's regional branch managers regarding the nationwide wage outlook.

The delicate balance between economic data and policy deliberations underlines the cautious approach adopted by the BOJ in navigating monetary policy adjustments. The central bank's decision-making process remains highly contingent on the evolving economic landscape and the potential implications of policy shifts on market stability and inflation dynamics.

As discussions within the BOJ continue to unfold, the market awaits further clarity regarding the timing and nature of any forthcoming policy adjustments, highlighting the importance of transparency and effective communication in guiding investor expectations amidst evolving economic conditions.

(With Reuters inputs)

