Australian shares rise: Australian stocks saw a resurgence on Thursday, buoyed by gains in banking shares, as investors globally tried to decipher the potential timing of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 per cent to 7,609.80 by 01:04 GMT, rebounding after a 0.7 per cent decline on Wednesday.

Market sentiment regarding a possible Fed rate cut in June, possibly by 25 basis points, stood at 78.5 per cent, as indicated by CME's FedWatch Tool. This followed unexpectedly higher US price pressures reported on Tuesday.

However, locally, January employment figures painted a bleak picture, with the jobless rate hitting a two-year high, signaling a softening labor market.

Banking stocks led the gains, with the financials sub-index trading nearly 1 per cent higher, driven by increases in the "big four" banks ranging between 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent.

Australian information technology firms also saw a surge, with a rise of up to 6.3 per cent, reaching their highest levels since January 13, 2022, mirroring the performance of their counterparts on the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Wesfarmers soared as much as 5 per cent, marking its highest level since August 26, 2021, after the company posted half-year profits surpassing expectations. This uplifted discretionary consumer stocks by about 2.9 per cent, reaching their highest point in almost two years.

Origin Energy experienced a notable surge of 3.9 per cent, its most significant intraday gain since October 10, following a substantial increase in underlying profit and a forecast of higher operating earnings from its energy markets division.

In contrast, heavy-weight mining stocks fell 0.7 per cent, with mining giant BHP Group sliding as much as 1.9 per cent, reaching its lowest point since November 9. BHP announced a $2.5 billion non-cash impairment charge for its Western Australia Nickel business and another $3.2 billion in relation to its Samarco dam failure.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 per cent to 11,647.73.

(With Reuters Inputs)